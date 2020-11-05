API Platform is built on top of battle-tested products. The server skeleton includes the famous Symfony framework and the Doctrine ORM. Our scaffolding tool supports the most popular JavaScript libraries. The development environment and the deployment mechanism leverage Docker, Kubernetes and Helm.

extend the framework with thousands of existing Symfony bundles and React components use the server library in any existing Symfony or PHP app, use client components with any API documented with Hydra or OpenAPI, regardless of its programming language reuse all your Symfony, React and Docker skills and benefit of their high quality docs; you are in known territory

API Platform is also designed as a set of independent and reusable components. You can perfectly use them in a standalone way, or integrate them by yourself in your own project.