GraphQL, Linked data and Semantic Web compatible
API PLATFORM: Create REST and GraphQL APIs, scaffold Jamstack webapps, stream changes in real-time.
The API Platform Framework
API Platform is a set of tools to build and consume web APIs
An All-in-One solution for Modern Projects
Super easy one click install with Docker
Generate your Progressive Web Apps and Native Mobile Apps
Deploy instantly in the cloud with Kubernetes
Built on the Shoulders of Giants
API Platform is built on top of battle-tested products. The server skeleton includes the famous Symfony framework and the Doctrine ORM. Our scaffolding tool supports the most popular JavaScript libraries. The development environment and the deployment mechanism leverage Docker, Kubernetes and Helm.
extend the framework with thousands of existing Symfony bundles and React components
use the server library in any existing Symfony or PHP app, use client components with any API documented with Hydra or OpenAPI, regardless of its programming language
reuse all your Symfony, React and Docker skills and benefit of their high quality docs; you are in known territory
API Platform is also designed as a set of independent and reusable components. You can perfectly use them in a standalone way, or integrate them by yourself in your own project.
Creating REST and GraphQL APIs has Never Been so Easy
Shape the data
Build the Server
Expose your API
Get your API in minutes. Stream changes in real-time using Mercure. Embrace the open web with JSON-LD/Hydra, GraphQL, JSON:API and many more.
Add Auth
Add JSON Web Token or OAuth authentication in a breath. CORS support is built-in. OWASP’s best practices are automatically enforced.
Browse the Docs
Enjoy the beautiful, automatically generated, API documentation (Swagger/OpenAPI).
Add clients
Easy to expose, easy to consume!
API Platform is agnostic of the client-side technology. Thanks to open web standards, it is compatible with:
Javascript apps (including but not limited to React, Vue.js and Angular)
Native mobile apps (iOS, Android...)
IoT devices (Rust, Go, C, Java...)
Enhance SEO and Interoperability
<script type="application/ld+json">
{
"@context": "http://schema.org/",
"@type": "Product",
"name": "Executive Anvil",
"image": "http://www.example.com/anvil_executive.jpg",
"description": "Sleeker than ACME\'s Classic Anvil.",
"mpn": "925872",
"brand": {
"@type": "Thing",
"name": "ACME"
},
"aggregateRating": {
"@type": "AggregateRating",
"ratingValue": "4.4",
"reviewCount": "89"
},
"offers": {
"@type": "Offer",
"priceCurrency": "USD",
"price": "119.99",
"priceValidUntil": "2020-11-05",
"itemCondition": "http://schema.org/UsedCondition",
"availability": "http://schema.org/InStock",
"seller": {
"@type": "Organization",
"name": "Executive Objects"
}
}
}
</script>
Adding Schema.org markup to websites and apps increase their ranking in search engines results and enable awesome features such as Google Rich Snippets and Gmail markup.
Mapping your app data model to Schema.org structures can be a tedious task. Using the generator, your data model will be a derived from Schema.org. Serializing your data as JSON-LD will not require specific mapping nor adaptation.
Simply include a JSON-LD file in your page instead of enriching the DOM: it’s a matter of minutes before being SEO Ready.
Schema.org improves the interoperability of your applications. Used with hypermedia technologies such as Hydra it's a big step towards the semantic and machine readable web. It opens the way to generic web API clients able to extract and process data from any website or app using such technologies.