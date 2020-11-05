API Platform Con 2021: join us in Lille (France) or online on September 10 for our 1st international conference.
API Platform Con 2021: join us in Lille (France) or online on September 10 for our 1st international conference.
API Platform Con 2021: join us in Lille (France) or online on September 10 for our 1st international conference.
spider

API PLATFORM: Create REST and GraphQL APIs, scaffold Jamstack webapps, stream changes in real-time.

Download
Get started

The API Platform Framework

API Platform is a set of tools to build and consume web APIs

API Component

API Component

Build a fully-featured hypermedia or GraphQL API in minutes. Leverage its awesome features to develop complex and high performance API-first projects. Extend or override everything you want.

Read more
Schema Gen Component

Schema Gen Component

Generate a PHP data model from the RDF vocabularies and ontologies. Let the ORM create the related tables.

Read more
Admin Component

Admin Component

Enjoy a beautiful administration interface built with React without writing a line of code.

Read more
Client Gen Component

Client Gen Component

Scaffold a Next.js, Nuxt.js, Vuetify, Quasar, React, Vue.js or React Native app, tweak it to fit your needs.

Read more

An All-in-One solution for Modern Projects

GraphQL, Linked data  and Semantic Web compatible

Super easy one click install with Docker

Generate your Progressive Web Apps and Native Mobile Apps

Deploy instantly in the cloud with Kubernetes

Built on the Shoulders of Giants

API Platform is built on top of battle-tested products. The server skeleton includes the famous Symfony framework and the Doctrine ORM. Our scaffolding tool supports the most popular JavaScript libraries. The development environment and the deployment mechanism leverage Docker, Kubernetes and Helm.

extend the framework with thousands of existing Symfony bundles and React components

use the server library in any existing Symfony or PHP app, use client components with any API documented with Hydra or OpenAPI, regardless of its programming language

reuse all your Symfony, React and Docker skills and benefit of their high quality docs; you are in known territory

API Platform is also designed as a set of independent and reusable components. You can perfectly use them in a standalone way, or integrate them by yourself in your own project.

Built on the shoulders of giants

Creating REST and GraphQL APIs has Never Been so Easy

Shape the data

Create a Model

Design your own data model as plain old PHP classes or import an existing structure from RDF vocabularies such as Schema.org.

Build the Server

Expose your API

Get your API in minutes. Stream changes in real-time using Mercure. Embrace the open web with JSON-LD/Hydra, GraphQL, JSON:API and many more.

Add Auth

Add JSON Web Token or OAuth authentication in a breath. CORS support is built-in. OWASP’s best practices are automatically enforced.

Browse the Docs

Enjoy the beautiful, automatically generated, API documentation (Swagger/OpenAPI).

Add clients

PWA and Mobile

Generate Next.js, Nuxt.js, Vuetify, Quasar, Vue.js, React and React Native apps from the API docs.

Create an Admin

A nice Material UI admin interface built with React is automatically available!

Test

Tests

Add tests with ease using our developer friendly API testing tool.

Deploy

Cloud Native

Install a development environment and deploy your project in production using Docker, Kubernetes and the Helm package manager.

spider

Easy to expose, easy to consume!

API Platform is agnostic of the client-side technology. Thanks to open web standards, it is compatible with:

Javascript apps (including but not limited to React, Vue.js and Angular)

Native mobile apps (iOS, Android...)

IoT devices (Rust, Go, C, Java...)

Expose and consume

Enhance SEO and Interoperability

interoperability
<script type="application/ld+json">
{
  "@context": "http://schema.org/",
  "@type": "Product",
  "name": "Executive Anvil",
  "image": "http://www.example.com/anvil_executive.jpg",
  "description": "Sleeker than ACME\'s Classic Anvil.",
  "mpn": "925872",
  "brand": {
    "@type": "Thing",
    "name": "ACME"
  },
  "aggregateRating": {
    "@type": "AggregateRating",
    "ratingValue": "4.4",
    "reviewCount": "89"
  },
  "offers": {
    "@type": "Offer",
    "priceCurrency": "USD",
    "price": "119.99",
    "priceValidUntil": "2020-11-05",
    "itemCondition": "http://schema.org/UsedCondition",
    "availability": "http://schema.org/InStock",
    "seller": {
      "@type": "Organization",
      "name": "Executive Objects"
    }
  }
}
</script>

Adding Schema.org markup to websites and apps increase their ranking in search engines results and enable awesome features such as Google Rich Snippets and Gmail markup.

Mapping your app data model to Schema.org structures can be a tedious task. Using the generator, your data model will be a derived from Schema.org. Serializing your data as JSON-LD will not require specific mapping nor adaptation.

Simply include a JSON-LD file in your page instead of enriching the DOM: it’s a matter of minutes before being SEO Ready.

Schema.org improves the interoperability of your applications. Used with hypermedia technologies such as Hydra it's a big step towards the semantic and machine readable web. It opens the way to generic web API clients able to extract and process data from any website or app using such technologies.

They use API Platform

Open source projects

AudienceHero

AudienceHero

Bolt

Bolt

CoopCycle

CoopCycle

Digital State

Digital State

MBT Bundle

MBT Bundle

Mobicoop

Mobicoop

PartKeepr

PartKeepr

Sylius

Sylius

French Government

French Government

En Marche !

En Marche !

Parti de gauche

Parti de gauche

Companies

24 SèvresAdeoAgence KoulAlstomArtebeIN SPORTSBiigBNPBonjourCampings.comDecathloneVaali.fiExaqtworldThe ForkFrance 24France TVGeneral Electricizi by eDFLeahL'ExpressLes-Tilleuls.coopLibérationThe London Internet ExchangeLocasticM6MELMeeroMicrodonOrangeQuotatisRacepackRenaultVille de RoubaixSaveur BièreSemjiSensioLabsSezaneSimplonSmileSpotAtHomeStafflistStaphytStudent PopTagetherTMMwhatwedoYouSign